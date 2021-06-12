Online Courses for Top Executives

How Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey joined Nigerians to mark June 12 democracy day

12th June 2021
by Ada Ada
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has tweeted a photo of the Nigerian flag on his official Twitter handle in likely solidarity of Nigeria’s Democracy day.

The photo was shared at exactly 12am (Nigerian time) on June 12, which is now being celebrated in Nigeria as “Democracy Day”.

It is also coming ahead of planned nationwide protest which has been trending on the social media platform in different countries with the hashtag #June12Protest.

Ada Ada

