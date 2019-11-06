Turkey has captured a wife of former Islamic State (IS) group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.

On Tuesday Turkey said it had detained Baghdadi’s sister in Syria.

Baghdadi killed himself during a raid by US special forces on his compound in north-west Syria last month.

His death was hailed as a victory for US President Donald Trump, but critics argue that IS remains a security threat in Syria and elsewhere.