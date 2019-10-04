Having a heart break can be very brutal and agonizing, especially when you thought that relationship would lead you to the altar. Heartbreak can be devastating and painful. It can interfere with your sleep, your appetite, and your sense of self. Heartbreak changes everything you’ve become accustomed to. There may be so many questions, such as what went wrong, what you could have done differently, and why you were and why you weren’t good enough. Even if you were the one who ended the relationship, you’ll probably have at least a few moments when you miss your ex. At some point, you’ll probably wonder if your heart will ever heal from the breakup.

To say the truth, you can and will eventually heal from that breakup. You will heal, you will feel again, and you will find love, the right kind of love that will make you wonder how you ever mistook the wrong kind for the real thing.

Here are 8 ways to get over a heart break and move on

Be truthful to yourself: Be truthful and tell yourself that the relationship is over. You have to change your mindset that you and your partner may never get to be together again. Tell yourself that you need to move on. The truth of the matter is, if you continue to believe that your ex might come back to you, you might not heal fast and this may have adverse effect on your health, because you will keeping thinking over the person, who probably does not care about you at that moment. Be truthful and move on.

No stalking of your ex on social media or anywhere: Some people, when they break up from a relationship, they begin to stalk their ex, to see how well they are moving on without them, or if they have moved into a new relationship. Trust me,it is not necessary and you will only be hurting yourself the more if you keep doing this, and may never heal. For the sake of your sanity, please do not do this.

Delete every memory of your ex if possible: Keeping memories of your ex, especially with both of you together can hurt your feelings the more. To move on fast, delete every memory that has to do with your ex. You can also block every access that would link you to your ex.

This is a very good time to hang out and be around friends and family: You do not need to be alone at this point because it will not help you as you will keep on thinking and probably crying about your failed relationship and giving yourself a headache in the process. Hang out with friends and family. Hang out with people that will cheer you up and make you think of what to do next with your life.

Get busy: Get engaged with other things. It could be a job, a business, schooling etc. Get busy with whatever will make you happy take your mind off your ex. When you become engaged, you will have less time to think of the breakup.

Change location for a while: Environment sprouts memories, which may not aid healing quickly. If you can, go on a vacation to help you heal.

Think of times when your ex did not act right to you: It may sound funny, but some times, when we think of how badly we were treated by someone else, we may begin to have a negative perception of the person. Dwell on the bad of you and your ex ex together. it will help you cool off.

Do not rush into a new relationship: Some people always make that mistake of rushing into another relationship to prove a point. This act could be detrimental to both you and your new partner. At this point, you carry your unhealed baggage and heap on your new relationship, which may affect how both of you will relate. The idea of a new relationship may not last because you are not psychologically ready for it, and as that will not be able to give in your best. Take time to heal, before thinking of going into another. However, you can keep friends around you, that would help you heal quickly.