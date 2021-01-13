How to check NECO 2020 results — Daily Times Nigeria

Results of the National Examinations Council (NECO) 2020 were released on Wednesday.

NECO released the internal Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results with a two per cent increase of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.

Candidates are advised to get the result checking token from NECO website.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: NECO releases SSCE results

Here is a quick guide on how to check NECO results:

· Go to NECO result checking portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng/.

· Pick your exam year. i.e., 2020

· Pick your exam type. i.e., SSCE INTERNAL (JUN/JUL)

· Enter your Token Number and registration number in the appropriate columns.

· Finally, click on the check result button to access your NECO result.

If you follow these simple steps, by now you should be seeing your grades in each subject.