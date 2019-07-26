The West African Examination Council on Friday released the May/June 2019 results.

WAEC’s Head of Nigeria National Office, Mr. Olu Adenipekun disclosed that the results of 1,468,071 candidates, representing 92.32 per cent of candidates that sat for the examination, were fully processed; while 122,102, representing 7.68 per cent of candidates that sat for the examination had a few of their subjects still being processed.

The council also said candidates who are not indebted to the council will be able to access and check their results online, using the results checker pin on their smart identity cards used during the conduct of the examination.

Candidates can check their results on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org and also follow the procedure below as shared on WAEC’s website:

1. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.

(This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

2. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002

3. Select the Type of Examination

4.Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number

5.Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN

6. Click Submit and wait for the results window to