How the Chinese government is improving and enlightening life via ‘Access to Satellite TV’ Project

An informed life is considered a well live one!! This further harnesses the potentials of the creative industry to further improve the standard of living of Nigerians. With the Chinese government assurance in tackling the challenges of poverty and discrimination in Africa through the ‘Access to Satellite TV ‘project for 10,000 African villages.

Anchored by StarTimes Nigeria, a provider of digital satellite has commenced the installation of satellite TV to some villages in Lagos to kick-off the second phase of connecting Nigerian rural communities to digital television. MUTIAT ALLI writes about this commendable effort.

Two years after piloting the first phase of the program in rural communities in Abuja, and being satisfied with the outcome, StarTimes commenced the second phase of the program by installing satellite TVs to some villages and communities in Lagos.



During the China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Xi Jinping, the president of China, announced that his country would provide satellite television to 10,000 African villages as part of the efforts to boost African, Chinese relations with this been said, 1,000 villages across Nigeria would benefit from the program.

Itire, a community under Mushin Local government area of Lagos state is one of the beneficiaries of the satellite project with the installation process commence first in the palace of the Oba Onitire of Itire elect, Oba Tajudeen Odubiyi.



Oba Odubiyi who at the time of the inspection had gone to observe the lesser Hajj spoke via internet call that the community is indeed appreciative of the effort of the Chinese government to further connect the people with the outside world via the satellite connection which will in turn enhances information dissemination across border.



With the installation of the television, the community could now be known nationally and globally, he said.

Chief Adisa Olatunde Olatunji, the Asiwaju of Itire land equally gave kudos to the brains behind the satellite installation as it took the community by surprise that they are selected among the numerous beneficiaries



‘We want to appreciate the Chinese government in partnership with StarTimes for his laudable project as this will further achieve its aim which is to inform and enlighten the people more because information is light.

While we are appreciative of this effort, we are super glad of the installation at the health centre because it’s the first of its kind as the health centre have existed for over 20years and the StarTimes decoder is the first there as I believe this will also keep the nurses from sleeping on duty’



‘ One thing we equally love about the decoder in the Health Centre is the fact that it is powered by solar; hence no matter the blackout situation, patients and medical staffs would still have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favourite channel.

The Oba elect also made effort to ensure that one of the dishes is rightly installed in the Itire Police station as some of the officers met during the inspection commended the picture quality of all the channels.

Ikenna Isaac, a patient who had come to receive treatment at the Itire Community Health Centre told DailyTimes that it was surprising for her to come to the centre for appointment to see the big screen hanged on the wall as what struck her most was the movie channel that was crystal clear despite the bad weather.



She said ‘Even after been attended to at the centre, I am still sitting here because I want to watch the program to the very end since there is no power supply in the area’.

Equally another community which benefited from this project was the Isolo community under the traditional ruler of Oba Kabiru Alani, the Osolo of Isolo kingdom who appeal to StarTimes to extend the gesture to both communities and villages that are yet to benefit from the project, stating that it offers very important advantages to rural community’s development.

Chief Fatai Musiliu (One of the community Chief) applauded the Chinese government and StarTimes for even going as far as making the decoders come with a free one year subscription, an effort that their counterpart is yet to meet up with.



‘ I am a lover of sport channels and I can boast of the fact that throughout my viewing of one of the sport stations, it felt like I was using a 3D device as the clarity of the channel is topnotch despite the bad weather condition’ .

A sport as we all know connects the world and I am glad that at the one the viewing centres, we have been able to build relationships amongst the populace in the community.

Chief Fatai however appeals to the conveyer of initiative of the need to make the solar devices available to community people who might need it at an affordable price.

It is equally important to note that one of the Solar-satellite devices was equally installed at the Isolo general hospital.

Not relenting on its commitment to serve as much community as possible, the Chinese initiative train moved to Ilupeju Community area of Lagos under Odi-Olowu/Ojuwoye LCDA

Commenting on the project, Chairman Odi-olowu/Ojuwoye LCDA, Hon. Rasaq Olusola Ajala noted that it is quite commendable as we are in the state where we are shifting from analog to digital and the need to people at the grassroots level to have access to information through digital means.



He said ‘There is no deniable fact that information is key towards the growth and development of the country at large as such the project is commendable counting the entire Ilupeju community lucky to have been selected as beneficiaries of the laudable project.



It is pertinent to note that the project has gained wide acceptance by the people of Africa. A survey conducted recently among communities benefiting from the project shows the willingness of the rural dwellers to continue to enjoy the advantages of the project.