Ladesope Ladelokun

Nigeria’s telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged five authorities to complement existing infrastructure to provide the enabling environment for telecom investment to thrive above its $70 billion investment profiles.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta made this appeal at the fourth edition of the Information Communications Technology and Telecommunications Exhibition in Lagos recently.

Danbatta said the commission was committed to having an efficient allocation of spectrum resources through re-planning and opening-up some of the spectrum brands and developing a framework for the utilisation of unused broadcast spectrum for the provision of affordable broadband services in underserved and unserved parts of Nigeria.

He added that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be largely driven by telecom infrastructure.

Represented by Head, Information and References, Consumer Affairs Bureau at NCC, Ismail Adedigba, said all hands must be on deck by stakeholders in the private and public sector to boost the deployment of ubiquitous broadband.

At the recently held Telecommunications Executives and Regulators’ Forum in Lagos, Danbatta had said $136 billion fresh investment was needed to expand access to telecom infrastructure.

He says telecommunications constitute a significant portion of the world economies as the global market value of the sector passed the $2.5 trillion mark in 2010.