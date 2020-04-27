Coronavirus cases started from Wuhan City in China but today records no deaths from the pandemic that has affected all sectors of the world’s economy.

A report on Monday by the Guardian said that Wuhan has discharged all of its coronavirus patients, as the nation reported only three new cases and no new deaths.

According to the National Health Commission, as of Sunday the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero. “Thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” said a spokesman for the commission, Mi Feng.

What China is currently focusing on is how to handle imported infections. Two of the three new cases on Sunday were imported infections, while the third was a locally transmitted case in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang, which has seen an uptick in cases as Chinese nationals have rushed back home from Russia.

China has recorded about 84,338 confirmed cases, 77,474 recoverd cases and 4,642 deaths, according to Statistics.

HOW DID THEY MANAGE THE SITUATION?

China has faced questions from the global community over its official reported figures but what people fail to understand is that these people maintained and adhered to strict Lockdown compliance. It was a collective effort, not just left for the government.

As cases are clearly fading away, what worries China now is about a second wave of infections, caused by asymptomatic patients or imported cases.

China authorities have already implemented new restrictions. Beijing has added seven days of “health observation” to those who have completed 14 days of quarantine, in which residents are discouraged from going outside.

In Shenzhen, which is home to 461 infections, port authorities said that as of Tuesday, anyone entering the city through one of its ports must undergo quarantine. Since late last month, all international arrivals to the city have had to undergo a nucleic acid test for the virus as well 14 days of quarantine.