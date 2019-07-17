Our Reporter

The newly appointed Special Assistant to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on Special Needs /Equal Opportunities, Barrister Abdulsalam Idowu Kamaldeen, 49, became physically challenged at the age of three (3) due to polio infection.

He lost his mother a year after he lost his legs to polio. Abdulsalam started primary education at age of 8 in 1978 at Erin-Ile, kwara state. He started street begging same year due to financial constraint.

Thereafter he finished his primary school in 1993 and came to Lagos, where he found himself on the street begging for alms and sleeping under the Dosunmu bridge at Idumota.

After his secondary school education, he then started evening classes. He gained admission to study political science in UNILAG in 2006 and graduated in 2010.

In his determination to become a lawyer he sat for JAMB exams and gained admission to study law at the University of Lagos in 2010, (same year he graduated in political science) and finished in 2015.

Abdulsalam proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, passed all his papers at first sitting and was called to bar in 2016.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in his former capacity as the House Majority Leader discovered Abdulsalam Kamaldeen and invited him to the floor of the House in 2017 for Special Recognition by the House from where he kept his eyes in him until the current appointment