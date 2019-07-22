By Agency report

Sierra Leone has won the 2019 Jollof Competition in held in Washington, District of Columbia (DC). The country beat off stiff competition from neighbouring nations Liberia, Nigeria and Ghana.

While Liberia came second, Nigeria managed a third position while Ghana came fourth.



Sierra Leone was represented in the Jollof Competition by Carol Mabinty Khanu, a 26-year-old chef, in what hosted at the Pupils Heart at the College of the District of Columbia (UDC).

ilitan Insights, which is founded by one Ishmael Osekre.

“We are incredibly joyful for Carol and we desire her and all other winners and individuals the greatest on their individual journeys, they all immensely contributed to the achievements tale that this festival has developed into given that we began in 2017,“ Osekre told TheAfricanDream.net which first reported the story that Daily Times followed.

The first-ever Jollof competition held in Washington DC was in 2017.and was eventually won by Nigeria.

Jollof rice remains one of the most common dishes in Western Africa, consumed throughout the regions of Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.