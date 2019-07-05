The viral video of senator Elisha cliff ishiaku Abbo assaulting a young lady isn’t a new thing to me. As I was one of his victim of assault years back precisely October 14, 2014, after the gubernatorial election of former governor, Fayose.

I met him during the electioneering campaign of Former Gov. Of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, while I was the official photojournalist to Fayose during the electioneering campaign and head of photojournalist to his deputy after the election.

I moved with him immediately after the election to work with him in Osun state governorship campaign of Senator Iyiola Omisore, while I head his (sen. Elisha cliff Abbo) media team in july 2015.

I had a contract of #2.8million naira with him, to work as a media personnel to him, to cover all his movement for the election and for his campaign as senator, in Mubi North, under APC in 2015.

On August 13, 2015, I traveled with him to Yola Adamawa State, from Abuja by air and we lodged at Lelewa hotel for weeks while campaigning for the primary election.

We traveled from Adamawa to Mubi, Vintim muchala back to mubi and later to Yola after he lost the Senatorial ticket.

In preparation for the inauguration of Former Governor of Ekiti state Gov. Fayose, in October 2016, I decided to come back to Ekiti in other to attend his inauguration being his official photojournalist during the campaign.

On approaching Sen. Ishiaku of the contract agreement we had together, he refused to pay. Despite so many persuasion in other for him to just give me part of my money, he refused to attend to me.

On the faithful day we wanted to travel together to Mubi for the last campaign, but Bokoharam invaded Mubi prior to the day we ought to have travel. Due to the invasion of Bokoharam I began to plead with him that I needed to leave the state.

It was around 5pm that I have been waiting for him to attend to me, after series of text messages and calls, in which he refused to attend to me, I was force to go and seat at the doorstep of his room waiting for the time he would come out at Dansoho Hotel in Yola.

As soon as he came out, I began to plead with him that I have to go, the next thing he said is that I was embarrassing him, he leaped on me and started beating and slapping me.

To the extent of telling his orderly to put me inside the pickup. He told them to cock the gun at me that he will kill me and tell people am a member of Bokoharam.

When I heard that statement I was shocked because I don’t know anybody there and I can’t speak their language fluently. No one could come to my rescue as everybody was just dumbfounded at the way he brutalised me and broke my ankle.

I was begging him to just leave me and let me go that I will leave the money for him because of his action.

That very night at around 2am. I was driven along quiet area telling his orderly that they should shoot me if I dear shout again. On that fateful night, one of his orderly begged that they should take me to Police station.

I was driven to kaliwa police division at that the dead of the night.

He broke my phone I couldn’t contact anybody he tore my cloth and naked me.

That very night. On getting to kaliwa police station, I begged the IPO to please let me use his phone to talk to one of my family. That was how I called one of my brother that pleaded with the IPO to assist me out of the situation.

The DPO came the following morning and begged him to give me transport fare to go back to meet my family.

Till date, he didn’t pay me the money.

I plead with Nigerians to confirm my story and help me to get my money and Justice.

I’m not surprised to see the video of how he assaulted the lady, he’s a narcissist

.