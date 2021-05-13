How security operatives foiled insurgents’ attack on Maiduguri, by Army

The army has revealed how security agents prevented an attack by insurgents on Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Recall that eight suspected Boko Haram insurgents were killed by security operatives on Tuesday, following an unsuccessful attempt to attack Jiddari Polo area in Maiduguri.

The insurgents were said to have entered the area through a cashew plantation route, and they came on motorcycles and a gun truck.

Mohamamed Yerima, director of army public relations, in a statement on Wednesday, said the operation was carried with the support of the police, the vigilante group, and village hunters, and led to the death of nine insurgents.

“The terrorists, who tried to advance from Aldawari axis, attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, and were countered by combined gallant troops in conjuction with the Nigeria Police, youth vigilante and hunters, leading to terrorists withdrawal in disarray,” Yerima said.

“Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralised, while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists.