How security guard killed collegue in LASPOTECH

By Chioma Joseph, Lagos

A private security guard, Cletus Williams, employed by the management of the Lagos state Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, has been arrested for the murder of his colleague, John Okoro.

Williams, who was on night duty with Okoro last Friday, is said to have allegedly killed Okoro for ritual purposes.

The suspect had slit Okoro’s throat with a knife, cut off his right wrist, and attempted to escape shortly after committing the crime. He was given a hot chase and caught by the campus security guards who discovered what he had done.

The school authority immediately alerted the Shagamu Road Police Division, who came and arrested Williams.

An eyewitness account has it that Williams had hit Okoro on the neck with a heavy metal before he later slaughtered him with a knife.

“Very early on Friday, we heard the noise on campus that another person has been killed by one of the security guards. It was after we moved near the scene of the incident that we saw how gory the whole thing was.

“Okoro is the guard at the chemical engineering department while Wilson works at the computer engineering department. After slaughtering his victim, Williams also cut his hands. He was about to escape with the body parts before he was caught in the bush by other security men.

“He was handcuffed by the police and his photograph taken as he sat beside the corpse on the open field where the corpse was deposited,” the eyewitness added.

The polytechnic’s spokesperson, Olanrewaju Kuye, while confirming the incident said both the victim and the alleged culprit are members of a private security firm, whose services were engaged by the school.

He said the school have reported the matter to the police, who are investigating.

The Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, who confirmed the incident said “the security guard, Williams had allegedly murdered his colleague. The police in collaboration with the chief security officer of Lagos state Polytechnic, Ikorodu arrested Williams.

“The suspect used a sharp knife to slash the throat of the victim and also chopped off his right wrist. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba are investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the killing. The knife used for the murder is recovered. Suspect will soon be charged to court for murder.”