How randy lecturer defiled 17-year-old Covenant University student in his office

Joy Joseph, Lagos.

A lecturer at the Department of Business Management, Covenant University Ota in Ogun State, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, has been arrested for defiling a 17-year-old student of the school (name withheld).

Daily Times reports that the 41-year-old lecturer who is notorious for the act preys on young students in the guise of helping them with academic works.

The suspect was however arrested following a complaint lodged at Ota Area Command by the parents of the victim who reported that their daughter called them on phone from the school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on March 11, under the pretense that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, “On getting to the lecture’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with the girl on top of the table in his office.

“Upon the report, the Area Commander Ota, Muyideen Obe, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), swiftly deployed his Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC), team to the school where the randy lecturer was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim, but was unable to give any reason for his action.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for further investigation and diligent prosecution.