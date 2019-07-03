Ahmad Sorondinki, Kano

Kano State Police command has confirmed that its men had cordoned-off the scene of the deadly encounter that led to the rescue of Alhaji Musa umar Magajin Garin Daura, after two months in the hands of his captors.

The Buhari’s father’s in law, who was abducted by suspected kidnappers, has been rescued by IGP’s operation Puff Adder intelligence response team, at Gangar Ruwa quarters in Gwazaye Village of Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State, after a heated exchange of fire between the operatives and kidnappers.

Confirming the deadly encounter, the police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, explained that the encounter with the suspects led to the eventual rescue of the renowned traditional ruler who was abducted two months ago.

According to him, in the course of the operations, the traditional ruler was rescued unhurt and that arrest was made while arms and ammunitions were recovered.

He said Ganga Ruwa Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area, the scene of the encounter, was cordoned-off while efforts had been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Haruna added that the operation Puff Adder operatives and the rescued traditional ruler had already left Kano for Abuja for further investigations.

However, investigation revealed that the operatives of the operation Puff Adder had stormed the suspected kidnappers hide-out at Gangar Ruwa quarters at exactly 8pm on Monday and started shooting to register their presence, a scenario that forced residents of the area to scamper for safety for fear of not knowing what would be the consequences.

An eye witness account, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said as soon as the operatives arrived, gun shots were heard throughout the night up till the time when they succeeded in actualising their mission of rescuing the Buhari’s ADC’s Father -in-law who had been kept incommunicado for two months.

He, however, told our correspondent that one of the kidnappers had sustained a gun-shot during the encounter and praised the gallantry exhibited by the operatives of the operation Puff Adder, who had summoned the guts to confront the ruthless syndicate, who had also summoned the courage to confront the operatives in a gun duel.

Speaking to journalists over the incident, Village Head of Gwazaye, Malam Aliyu, said with the unfolding development, his people had been gingered to keep a constant vigil on the movement of every person most especially strangers whose identity must be fully established, affirming that taking such measure has become imperative in the bid to stave-off unpleasant situation.

He said: “We would soon commence a house to house search for us to know what is exactly on ground. We would keep a constant tab on the movement of every person.

This is a task we must shoulder and it is our responsibility. The issue of abduction is worrisome and we must do everything within our power to support the government”.