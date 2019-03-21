How Police killed Civil Defence Officer in Nyanya Abuja

It was a rude shock to many Nyanya, Abuja residents Wednesday when Ogar Jumbo, an Assistant Superintendent of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was beaten to death by policemen at market for violating traffic rules in front in front of the Redeemed Christian Church.



The officer was taking his kids and wife to school when he made a U- turn at a wrong location to enable him meet up with the time.



However, the policemen who were on duty in the area stopped him for violating the traffic rules.

Ogar then identified himself, hoping to benefit from the fact that that they were uniformed officers. He then pleaded with the officers for their understanding ‘espirit de corps’ which the officers shunned.



The wife of the NSCDC officer also begged the Police officers who had started beating her husband. Not even the plea by the children to the Police not to kill their father moved them.



When the NSCDC Officer fell down and collapsed and died, there was pandemonium in the area before his body was taken to Asokoro General Hospital.