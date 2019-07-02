By Ahmad Sorondinki, Kano

Kano state Police Command has confirmed that its men have cordoned off the location where the father in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide-de- camp and District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar was held in captivity for two months by his abductors.

The district head who was abducted by suspected kidnappers was rescued by officers attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’ response team at Gangar Ruwa Quarters in Gwazaye Village of Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano state after a gun fight with kidnappers.

Confirming the rescue, the police spokesperson in Kano state, Abdullahi Haruna, explained that the encounter with the kidnap suspects led to the eventual rescue of the traditional ruler, adding that in the course of the rescue operation the traditional ruler was rescued unhurt while arms and ammunitions were recovered.

He said that the scene of the encounter with the kidnap suspects has been cordoned off while efforts are been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects, confirming that officers who took part in the rescue efforts and the rescued traditional ruler have already left Kano for Abuja.

However, investigation revealed that security operatives had stormed the suspected kidnappers hide-out at Gangar Ruwa quarters at exactly 8pm Monday and started shooting to register their presence, a scenario that forced residents of the area to scamper for safety.

An eye -witness who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said as soon as the operatives arrived, gun shots were heard throughout the night up till the time when they succeeded in actualizing their mission of rescuing Buhari’s ADC’s father -in-law.

He however, told our correspondent that one of the kidnappers sustained gun-shot wounds during the encounter and praised the gallantry exhibited by the operatives during the gun duel with the kidnappers.

Speaking to journalists over the incident, the Village Head of Gwazaye, Malam Aliyu said that with the unfolding development, his people have been gingered to keep a constant vigil on the movement of every person, especially strangers whose identity must be fully established, affirming that taking such measure has become imperative in the bid to stave-off unpleasant situations.

He said that “we would soon commence a house to house search for us to know what is exactly on ground. We would keep a constant tab on the movement of every person. This is a task we must shoulder and it is our responsibility. The issue of abduction is worrisome and we must do everything within our power to support the government.”

Meanwhile, the rescued district head has arrived Abuja. The traditional ruler was seen in a video clip that that has gone viral being welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The less than 10-second video clip showed the traditional ruler at the airport being welcomed by members of his immediate family, including his son in-law, Col. Lawal Abubakar, as well as other well-wishers.