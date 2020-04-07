Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola has lost his mother to coronavirus the club has announced.

82-year old Dolors Sala Carrio passed on in Manresa after contracting the virus that is currently sweeping the world.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Belarus, Burundi, others continue football action despite pandemic



A statement from the club noted: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”