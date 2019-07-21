Two students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Saturday poured an insecticide, Sniper, on each other.

The female students, who are in part-one in the institution, were said to have engaged in a disagreement before attacking themselves with Sniper.

It was learnt that the actions of the students, who reside in Mozambique Hall, caused commotion at the university.

It was also gathered that the incident caused fear among students who reside near the room where the incident happened.

One of the residents of the hall, who did not want to be named, said trouble started when one of the roommates accused her mate of infesting the room with bedbugs.

She said, “While one of the students poured the Sniper on her colleague’s face, the other targeted her opponent’s mouth.”

“We initially thought they were joking. All of a sudden, one of them poured Sniper on the other.

“We all shouted that it was unfair to do that but she said she was trying to kill bedbugs. The other one didn’t take it lightly; she started shouting and attempted to retaliate but we blocked her. We later reported the case to the hall warden and the case was resolved.

“When we got to the hostel, she started feeling pains and she suddenly took the Sniper and poured it on her opponent’s body too. One of us rushed to the school porter and she made calls. The two of them were then taken to the health centre.”

When contacted, OAU Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju, said a disagreement between two students led to the incident.

He, however, added that the matter had been resolved and the two students treated at the institution’s health centre.

“One of them wanted to use it (Sniper), the other disagreed. That was the genesis of the matter.

“It was a minor disagreement involving two students over the use of Sniper. It has been resolved. The two students were treated at our health centre here.

“Right now, I’m in Mozambique Hall. The matter has been resolved. No casualty at all,” he said.