How Nollywood Yul Edochie survives fatal accident

By Doosuur Iwambe

Nollywood actor, politician and businessman, Yul Edochie has recounted how God saved him from a terrible accident that would have claimed his life.

The son of veteran movie star Pete Edochie, revealed that he was traveling to the eastern part of the country while driving at 100-120km, and his car lost control.

The actor who took to his social media page wrote: “Yesterday, I miraculously survived this terrible accident. All I can say is ‘thank you Lord, thank you Jesus, thank you Jehovah, God is real and God is alive. Thank you blessed mother Mary.

“I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right. I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter.

“Miraculously, I came out alive with few cuts and bruises. I thank the Almighty God for his mercies, I thank our blessed mother Mary, and to all the Angels sent by God to protect me always, thank you. I also thank all my fans and friends all over the world who always pray for me and wish me well.

“God is alive. Life can end in a second. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, the good life, all vanity.Be close to God. God is everything!”