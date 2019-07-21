Agency Report

An American multinational company, Stericycle Inc., reportedly hoisted the Nigerian flag in honour of a hardworking new employee, Mrs. Omolanke Shelle.

The report said Shelle 38, works at the company’s facility in Aurora, Illinois, where the Green-White-Green was raised in April.

According to the report, the development came barely a month after Stericycle gave the mother of three full-time job on March 17, following the expiration of a temporary employment that lasted for about five months.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), her supervisor, John Katchka said that Shelle was honoured on account of her “attitude, work ethic, ability to learn and team spirit’’.

“Ms Shelle came to us via a temporary employment agency during our busy season’’, said in a written response to NAN’s enquiry.

“We were impressed by her attitude, work ethic, ability to learn and team spirit. When her (temporary) assignment ended, we offered her full-time employment, which she accepted,’’ he stated.