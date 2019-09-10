Timi Dakolo has reacted to the claims that his wife, Busola had demanded a N10M compensation from the senior pastor of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The music star revealed this via his Instagram stories on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Timi Dakolo said he got to hear about the compensation news from someone who wanted to find out if he actually asked N10M.

According to him,”Dem say I dey look for 10 million, how much be 10 million? One weekend show. See, do you see this studio? Do you know how much to pay for this studio? Some Nigerians they do not have sense…they should better come and enjoy my life. Do I look like 10 million is my problem? Don’t go and be beliving all these lies. I was in the studio when someone now buzz me that ‘Timi you asked for 10 million,”

Again, his wife, Busola had also come out to debunk the news that, she demanded N10M from Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola Dakolo filed a suit in a High Court in Abuja on Monday where she demanded for a personal apology from the senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA for allegedly raping her at age 18 , causing her series of emotional trauma, especially in her marital sex life.

The 10M Naira compensation rumour was actually the cost of action for the process of apology not a compensation for the claimant.