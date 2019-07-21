Our correspondent

Scores of bandits over the weekend killed about 37 people in a village near Sokoto in the state.

This number adds to the several hundred killed by criminal gangs in the northwest Nigeria this year while over 20,000 have been forced to flee into Niger Republic in search of safely.

Condemning the latest killings, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement that his administration will go after the killers in order to bring them to book.

Since he came to power in 2015, there has been monumental increase in the number of mindless killings across Nigeria mainly by Fulani herdsmen but the president merely promise to deal with the issue without bringing any of the bandits to book.

“President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemns the killing of 37 innocent people by bandits in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State,” the presidency said in the statement.