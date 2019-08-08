The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), body of the United Nations in charge of assessing the science related to climate change, has advice the need for eating less meat and discouraging food wastage.

The IPCC report stresses that food waste and meat consumption will need to be reduced if we want to slash global emissions.Both are big contributors to global warming — with food waste producing between 8-10% and livestock 14.5% of global emissions, according to WWF. According to the report, 25-30% of all food produced is never eaten, while 821 million worldwide are undernourished.

According to IPCC, If food waste was a country, it would be the third largest emitter after the US and China, according to the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), a non-profit working to reduce global waste.”The fact that more than one billion tonnes of food never gets consumed while one in nine people go to bed hungry is a travesty,” said Claire Kneller, head of food at WRAP.

If the United Nations goal of halving food waste by 2030 is to be met, countries should start measuring waste and adopt their own reduction goal, according to Kneller.”We will not tackle the impact of climate change if we do not fix our global food system,” she said.