How Kebbi govt, APC stole my mandate – Salisu Garba Koko

A serving federal law maker representing Koko/Besse, Maiyama Federal Constituency, Salish Garba has described the just concluded primaries as a rape on democracy and use of force to get him out of the way.

He accused Kebbi government and the ruling party of changing delegates on Election Day, despite his complaint to the national representative Professor Osungbo, one Ibrahim defied order from Osungbo to produce the original copy. Ibrahim said he was not working for national therefore refused to give the list as requested.

The election went ahead with fake delegates produced by the government and the party.

Garba lamented that people with the zeal to serve their constituents were forced out for selfish reasons to please some political bigwigs in the state.

“I have positively impacted my people through several programmes. In view of the above, I am calling on Kebbi government and the party to return my mandate through credible primaries,” he said.