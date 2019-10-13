Singapore – Paris St-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar went off injured after 12 minutes as Brazil forced a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in a friendly in Singapore on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Neymar, making his 101st appearance for the national team, touched the back of his left thigh as he left the pitch and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho.
He can now be a doubt for his French side’s UEFA Champions League game against Club Bruges on Oct. 22.
There was however no immediate word on his condition, even though there were plenty of words to describe the game thereafter as the draw extended Brazil’s winless run to four games.
The Super Eagles took the lead after 35 minutes when Joe Aribo found space in a packed penalty box to rifle in a low shot past Manchester City’s Ederson.
It was the second goal in two international appearances for the Glasgow Rangers player.
Brazil equalised three minutes into the second half when Casemiro fired home from close range, after he was quickest to react when a Marquinhos header came back off the woodwork.
Real Madrid’s Casemiro later smacked a header off the bar and Coutinho should have scored a cut back with five minutes remaining but the score remained at 1-1.
In spite of having 70 per cent possession, Brazil were however unable to find a winner to remain winless in this international break after drawing 1-1 with Senegal on Thursday.
Since lifting the Copa America in July, Brazil have also drawn with Colombia and Senegal and lost to Peru.
How They Lined Up
=================
BRAZIL
Ederson
Alves da Silva
Marquinhos
Thiago Silva (yellow, 90th min)
Lodi dos Santos
Gabriel Jesus
(Substituted for Tolentino Coelho de Limaat, 88th min)
Casemiro
Arthur
(Substituted for Fabinho, 80th min)
Sousa Soares
(Substituted for Richarlison, 45th min)
Firmino
(Substituted for Barbosa Almeida, 62nd min)
Neymar
(Substituted for Coutinho, 12th min)
Substitutes
Pereira da Silva
Militão
Lobo Silva
Richarlison
Coutinho
Melo dos Santos Neto
Coquette Russo
de Souza
Fabinho
Tolentino Coelho de Lima
Barbosa Almeida
Almeida de Oliveira
NIGERIA
Uzoho
(Substituted for Okoye, 63rd min)
Awaziem
Troost-Ekong
Ajayi
Collins
Aribo
(Substituted for Shehu, 90+4th min)
Ndidi (yellow, 87th min)
Chukwueze
(Substituted for Olayinka, 89th min)
Iwobi
(Substituted for Azeez, 84th min)
Simon
(Substituted for Dennis, 79th min)
Osimhen
(Substituted for Onuachu, 74th min)
Substitutes
Ezenwa
Esiti
Azeez
Dennis
Shehu
Olayinka
Okoye
Solomon-Otabor
Onuachu
Ebuehi
Referee: Chuan Hui Jansen Foo
(Reuters/NAN)
