Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

A 13-year-old Junior Secondary School III student (name withheld) in Sapele town, Delta State, has recounted her ordeal of how she was allegedly raped by a Pentecostal pastor in the area.

It was gathered that the pastor identified as Pastor Collins, 38 –year- old, allegedly raped the teenage girl right inside his church recently.

At the state CID Police headquarters, Asaba, on Thursday, where the suspect is being interrogated by the police, the victim who spoke to journalists alleged that the suspect pushed and pinned her to his living room in the church compound while using one of his hands to block her mouth to prevent her from shouting while he sexually assaulted her.

Though the pastor denied the allegation of rape and described the whole story as untrue when he was arrested and detained at the Sapele Police Division before being moved to the State CID, Asaba, the victim has repeatedly maintained that she was allegedly raped inside the church.

Narrating her story, the 13-year-old victim, said: “I was standing at the front of our house when he called me on that fateful day, saying that l should see him. When I got there, he gave me N100 to buy garri, sugar and groundnut for him.

“When I returned with the items, he was inside and he asked me to bring the items inside which I did. However, when I was dropping the items on his table and was about leaving, he held me and pushed me to the bed where he forced his thing inside me.”

She added that the pastor allegedly threatened to kill her, insisting that “the pastor warned me that he would kill me if I told anyone and I was afraid, and since that day he has been sleeping with me steadily, and each time he sleeps with me, he would give me N100.”

The victim also narrated how the rape issue came to the fore, disclosing that the assistant pastor of the church begged her to come with her friend to the church.

“The pastor came to our house after giving me money to meet him at his house in Uruakpa (Sapele) and when we got there, he gave me his phone to play with while I sat outside, and he and my friend were inside.

“He started playing loud music and Pastor Collins came to meet me and sat with me outside, and it was when my friend started shouting that we rushed in and I saw my friend with her pants down, but Pastor Collins stepped in and begged her to stop crying,” she further narrated.

However, the pastor has continued to deny the allegation, insisting that he was framed up because the victim’s mother divorced her father and accused him of giving prophecy to the man to divorce her.

But, the Police Commissioner in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, said investigation into the rape allegation was ongoing while the suspect would remain in police custody until the investigations are completed.