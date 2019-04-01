How I was mocked and bullied because of my skin colour – Beverly Naya

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Upcoming Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, has revealed how she was mocked and bullied because of her skin colour in the movie industry.

Speaking on the discrimination in the industry, Naya stated that she is still shocked from the information she got from Nigerians controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky while researching the documentary

The actress who shared her experience while shooting her new documentary, “skin’’said, “As an industry, we need to diversify. As a person, I need to impact on people.

I grew up in very difficult situation. I was bullied and mocked for my skin. Same problem is trending and I have to contribute my best to stop it.”

“I interviewed about 30 people, including the cross dresser, Bobrisky, for this project and I had the opportunity to travel to my home town, Delta, for the first time. I aim at being Nigeria’s prolific documentary expert.”