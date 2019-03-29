How I was introduced to sex at the age of 7

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A Nigerian man, (Name withheld) has given a vivid account on how he was introduced to sex at the age 7 by a housemaid hired by his father.

Giving a vivid account on how it happened on his Instagram page, he said that the incident happened during his visits to his father’s house hence he was separated from his mother.

According to him, the housemaid who was hired by his stepmother repeatedly forced him into having sex with her and would thereafter warn him not to tell anyone about it.

‘’Someone, because I was a boy, her warnings got to me and out of fear, I could not tell anyone about it. I remember I would cry whenever I was to be left alone with her at home.

‘’All my crying added to her pleasure as she would dig my head in-between her thighs to make me suck her. It was as if she built a fantasy and eagerly wants to experiment.

She made me do all sorts of things. I later resigned to myself to my fate with her and it continued till the end of the holiday.

‘’I remember the fears I had and the feelings of helplessness. My folks never suspected a thing. They probably thought I was just throwing tantrums whenever I was to be with her.

Decades sown the line, I still remember and shiver whenever I remember my helplessness then’’, he said.

He further called on parents and guardians to always pay close attention to their children.

‘’That sudden behaviour, that sudden mood swing, they might be their way of dealing with the insanity he was dealt. Pay attention; ask them questions’’, he added.