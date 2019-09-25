The founder of Sahara reporters and convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has disclosed how he discovered that he has been granted jail by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Tuesday.

Sowore, who spoke to Sahara Reporters at the facility of the Department of State Services, Abuja, said, “On Tuesday morning, I was asked to dress up by men of the DSS in preparation for my arraignment.”

“I got dressed and was ready to go to court but was left unattended to for several hours by the DSS with no communication as to the change in plans of the arraignment until evening when visitors came around and told me that I had been granted bail.”

Sowore, was granted bail by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on the condition that he deposits his international passport with the court and that he is produced whenever needed by his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

According to Sahara reporters, he, however, expressed skepticism on the will to carry out the court ruling by the Nigerian Government famed for disregarding court orders.

He thanked his supporters for their concern, urging them not to relent in the demand for freedom and justice for every citizen arbitrarily detained by the Nigerian Government.

Recall that Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the DSS for calling on Nigerians to pour out to the streets to express their anger at the poor state of governance in the country.