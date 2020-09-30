How herdsmen killed 10 Plateau traditional rulers – Senator Gyang

Senator representing Plateau North, Sen Istifanus Gyang has blamed herdsmen for the “serious killings and targeted assassinations” of traditional rulers in the state.

Gyang, who came under order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules during plenary, said 10 traditional rulers have been assasinated mostly from his senatorial district.

Daily Times recalls that suspected gunmen on Thursday, September 24 attacked K/Vom community in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing five people.

He said the development called for urgent and adequate security to be built around traditional rulers.

He called on the Senate to urge the Inspector General Police to direct Plateau Commissioner of Police to beef up security around monarchs in their palaces to stem the bloodletting.

Gyang urged security agencies in the state to provide security for all citizens, especially the traditional rulers to ensure their protection.

He said that the ugly situations in Plateau State make it imperative for all stakeholders to support President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solution to the insecurity challenge.