How God intervened for me and my poor uncle in 1956 — Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has narrated how God intervened for him and his poor uncle in 1956 at a time they had nothing to eat.

Daily Times reports that the cleric who made this known on his Instagram page, said he was poorer than his uncle and they would always share whatever the latter had.

He said they were very hungry on a particular day and there was no way they could get food. According to Pastor Adeboye, a young girl brought pounded yam, vegetable and chicken and said her sister sent her to give the food to his uncle.

READ ALSO: Despite water resources, Nigeria spends N400bn on fish importation annually — FISON, lawmaker

Pastor Adeboye’s uncle asked the girl if she was sure because he didn’t know her sister, but the girl insisted.

He wrote: “The girl insisted so we took the food and my uncle said he would look for a gift to give her some other time and she left.” When the girl left, the man of God and his uncle immediately devoured the food. The plate had already been left empty when the girl came back to say the food was not for Pastor Adeboye’s uncle.

Praying for his followers, the cleric decreed: I decree to you today, the miracle you don’t deserve, the Lord will send it to you this week’’