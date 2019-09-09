A 35-year-old Ghanaian man, Rubbin Sarpong, who lives in New Jersey, has been arrested for allegedly involved in cybercrimes, scamming about 30 women of over $2.1million.

Sarpong, who poses as a US soldier serving in Syria was caught swindling women on sites like Plenty of Fish, Match.com.

The New York Daily News reports that Sarpong and a number of his alleged co-conspirators stationed in Ghana created fake profiles and told women they were military personnel stationed in Syria, who had received, recovered or been awarded gold bars.

“Unfortunately, the well-decorated soldier could not get his bars back to the US so he needed their help,” the report added.

The fraudulent scheme was said to have worked on 30 women who sent personal checks to Sarpong and his accomplices, and wired money to his bank accounts.

Sarpong is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, though none of his co-conspirators has been charged, and he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities allege that a woman committed suicide after transferring nearly $94,000 to Sarpong and his crew.