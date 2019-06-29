…We’ve arrested 5 suspects in connection with the crime – Police

Olaniyi Ajibola, Osogbo

Oke-Iba, a village in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State is currently enveloped in tension and fear following a revelation that four sons of a popular Islamic cleric in the town allegedly killed a 25-year-old artisan, Azeez Adeleke, during an argument last Sunday.

A close family source, known as Hakeem, who narrated how his relative was killed, informed journalists that the victim met his untimely death in the hands of the four men because he asked them to get off his motor-cycle.

“The artisan attended a birthday party organised by one of his colleagues called Wasiu for his child. He had work to do which made him arrive at the venue of the event late. He got there around 5pm and left 7pm.

“When he wanted to leave, he met four men sitting on his motorcycle and politely requested that they get off the motor bike so he can go home with it. But, they descended on him instead. He was beaten by the four of them with his clothes torn to shreds.

“He struggled to get on the bike and got down at a filling station along Ekoende, where he asked people around the area for water to drink, but died later. The story in town is that he must have been hit with a powerful charm by the attackers,” Hakeem stated.

Hakeem, who became quite emotional while briefing newsmen, said the incident has thrown members of the family, including the residents of the area into mourning.

He also shared the mobile number of one Wasiu Sadiq, another witness to the assault, who confirmed the story and gave the names of the alleged killers as Simiu Hassan, Jelili Hassan, Abiodun Hassan and Ridwan Hassan.

Wasiu said the artisan met the four sitting on his motor-cycle and upon asking them to let him carry his bike, they got angry and argued with him.

A resident of the community, Semiu Adeyemi, recounted how the suspects had been victimising the people of the area with impunity.

He said the four brothers have constituted themselves as a big threat in the area, adding that they always threaten passersby with charms on the slightest provocation.

Adeyemi, therefore, called on the police authorities and human right organisations to come to their rescue by ensuring that justice prevail over the murder of the young man by the four brothers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folasade Odoro, said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, had directed thorough investigation into the matter.

Odoro explained that the father of the deceased, Waheed Adeleke, reported the incident on Monday around 1:30am.

“The deceased was lying unconsciously beside his motorcycle at TJ filling station and was then conveyed to Alayo private hospital where a doctor confirmed him dead.

“Information revealed that some boys fought him at Emiloju Area of Ikirun where he attended his friend’s birthday. His remains have since been deposited in the morgue for autopsy. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime,” she said.