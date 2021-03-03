How female armed robbery suspect led gang to rob pastor of vehicle, other valuable

By Joy Joseph

A female leader of an armed robbery gang, Tolulope Olufemi, and her accomplice, Oshilaru Biodun, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, for snatching a pastor’s Toyota Pathfinder jeep.

Daily Times reports that the suspects and their other gang members at large, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, stormed the house of pastor Godwin Ojerinde of God’s Will Praying Ground Siun in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, at about 3:15 a.m. on February 9.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the armed gunmen held the pastor and his family hostage, ransacked the house, and dispossessed them of one pathfinder jeep with registration number WDE-38-MM, one Samsung A20 handset, and one infinix hot note handset.

“On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode-Egba Police Division, Mathew Ediae, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), led his crack detectives and embarked on an intensive technical and intelligence-based investigation in order to unravel those responsible for the heinous crime.

“After weeks of painstaking investigation, the duo of Shilaru Biodun and Tolulope Oluwafemi was apprehended based on a tipoff.

On interrogation, they both confessed to being parts of the robbery syndicate, they confessed further that the pathfinder jeep has been sold to someone in Ogere, Ogun State and that the vehicle is on its way to the Northern part of the Country.

“The detectives quickly started tracing the vehicle, and it was eventually recovered in Mokwa Niger State, ” Oyeyemi stated.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

“He also directed that efforts should be intensified to bring the fleeing members of the gang to book, ” the PPRO added.