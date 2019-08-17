Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Saturday escaped being lynched members Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nürnberg, Germany.

IPOB shared a video of the moment on its Facebook page, Radio Biafra.

It was reported that Ekweremadu, who represents, Enugu West, in the Senate was at Nürnberg for New Yam festival in the German city.

Radio Biafra wrote, “Senator Ike Ekweremadu escaped being lynched by frustrated IPOB family members in Germany.

He was seriously questioned and accused of conspiring with Nigeria government in proscribing and killing of hundreds of unarmed IPOB family members in Nigeria.”

In one of the videos on the Facebook page, Police were called to restore order to the situation.