Davido, Nigerian singer, has joined the ranks of celebrities registering their condolences following the death of Abba Kyari, President Mohammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, due to COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter page, the Afropop singer, who is the CEO of the DMW records, bade the chief of staff farewell saying: “Rest in Peace, Abba Kyari” as fans took to the comment box in reaction.