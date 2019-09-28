Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. (Mrs.) Lola Akande said that the location of Dangote Refinery creates a good opportunity for the residents in Lagos as this will be profitable project that will reduce unemployment in Nigeria especially within the Lagos populace.

Akande, made this statement during a working visit to LFTZ as she acknowledged that the State Government will provide the necessary support for successful completion of the project and all other ongoing construction works within the zone.

The Commissioner noted that the project would positively impact the economy and increase the revenue base of the State Government, she further advised the management of the refinery to avoid any form of pollution that can impact negatively on the neighborhood.

She urged Dangote Group to provide necessary relief to the people in the environment in view of the hardship and inconvenience its operations might cause the residents, especially regarding the road networks within the area.

She emphasized that the resettlement arrangement put in place must be adhered to, in order to continue to enjoy a peaceful ambiance within the host communities.