“How can a country be in tension, killings all over, without statement from the President”– Adamu Garba

The former Presidential Candidate of Nigeria, Adamu Garba has once again cried out in distress over the worsen situation of security in the country.

The ex-Presidential Candidate who had earlier on spoken with BBC Pigin went on his Social Media handle to criticize the ineptitude of the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the unrest which is going on in Nigeria presently.

According to report, there have been several, series of attacks going on in Southern part of the country, which is a war against Hausa/Fulani ethnic groups living in the Southern part of this country.

Recently in Oyo state, the inhabitants of the state dislodged and chased off the Hausa people in their markets. Some of the Hausa people’s merchandise were destroyed and set ablaze.

Speaking on this regards, the former presidential candidate kicked against the silent response of the President to the issue at hand. He condemned the indecision of the Buhari-led administration.

READ ALSO: It doesn’t make sense for Cows to be roaming the street in 2021 says Adamu Garba

In his statement, Adamu Garba said he is not so sure if it is Buhari that is leading the country/administration again.

He said:

“Sometimes I wonder, I genuinely wonder whether President Muhammadu Bihari is leading Nigeria or catching cruise with our trust.

How can the country be in tension, killings all over the places, yet no categorical statement from the president?