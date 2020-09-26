The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has revealed how Biafra, Oduduwa, Kwararafa Republics can be actualised.

Kanu said these republics can be achieved through synergy and sincerity of purpose.

A statement by the IPOB leader on Saturday, September 26, said he looks forward to the return Karnem-Bornu Republic for Kanuri.

He further called on Nigerians to join the IPOB’s October 1 sit-at-home.

According to Kanu, “With synergy and sincerity of purpose, Biafra, Oduduwa, Kwararafa (Middle Belt) republics will become a reality in no distant time.

“Even the highly venerated Habe Monachies of Hausa Kingdom will be returned in place of the present oppressive terror driven Fulani Emirates. The Hausa are ancient people and deserve a nation of their own.

“I also look forward to the return of a Karnem-Bornu Republic for Kanuri people as replacement for the once glorious and vibrant Karnem-Bornu Empire.

“Freedom for all oppressed people in Nigeria is what IPOB is all about.

“SitAtHome on October 1st or join Biafra-Oduduwa protests in the diaspora.”

Daily Times reports that IPOB declared a sit-at-home on October 1, 2020, to protest alleged killings and bad governance.