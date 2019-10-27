Few hours before the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), campaign launch for the 2019 Kogi state governorship election, mysterious bees invaded and early arrivals at the Confluence Stadium, venue of the occasion, were attacked and drendering some of them incapacitated.

Many party supporters who wanted to attend the occasion were discouraged and decided to stay away.

They lamented that they were attacked by unknown gun men during PDP primary election held on 3rd August this year by yet to be identified gunmen.

.Our correspondent reports that PDP members who were anxiously waiting for the arrival of their candidate Musa Wada and top notchers of the PDP as well as other dignitaries including party leaders and PDP governors were dispersed by the sudden attack by the insects.

Despite the attack by the bees, the Wada supporters who earlier scampered for protection reassembled for the ceremony.

The campaign launching was successfully conducted despite the perceived “diabolical” acts to disrupt it.

The national Chairman of the party,Chief Uche Secondus , Oyo state governor Chief Seyi Makinde and four other governors from Benue, Taraba , Bauchi and Sokoto states attended the ceremony.

Thousands of the party’s supporters later thronged the venue to demonstrate their support for Engineer Musa Wada.

Party loyalists from Kogi and Lokoja local government areas, stated that “even if they will send fire to burn us, we will attend the rally,Salamatu Musa from Koton karfe maintained .

Enugu residents lament sharp increase in price of onion

Abdulwahab Inuwa from Lokoja said “whoever want to disrupt the occasion has failed and we thank God our members came back and our candidate Musa Wada appeared.”

“They used guns to disrupt our primary election , but they failed and today(Friday) they use diabolical means to scatter the campaign rally and God said no” , a Lokoja based political activist , Saidu Suleman alleged.

However, according to the PDP members, despite the intimidation by all means including diabolical , can not stop the defeat of APC