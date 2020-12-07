How bad parenting leads to insecurity, high crime rate

Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Adamawa State, Malam Mohammad Gabdo, has attributed the high crime rate and insecurity in Nigeria to poor parental care and not bad governance.

Gabdo made his thoughts known in an interview in Yola on Saturday. According to him, most parents do not take their responsibilities as seriously as they should, hence the increase in the crime rate and insecurity in the country.

“Parents are the root cause of all the insecurity, drug abuse, kidnapping, human trafficking, sexual, and genderbased violence because they have neglected their responsibilities.

“Some have attributed the security situation in the country to politics and bad governance, and if you look at those that cause the insecurity they are our sons and brothers.

“We have to call our children to order; always monitor their movements and advise them to do the right things.

“Let them also know the implication or dangers associated with committing evil. If we fail to correct them, they can be exposed to immorality,” said.

Gabdo therefore, urged parents to recommit themselves to being responsible for their children and their children’s behaviour for a better Nigeria.

“We should also know that government cannot do everything for us. There are other necessary things we can do to toward the development of the country,’’ he added.