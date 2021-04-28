How 2Face & Late Fela inspires me into music- Denrynz HBK

By Mutiat Alli

Having grown in the family where music is their first love; fast-rising inspirational singer, songwriter, and extraordinaire dancer, Adeyemi Denrynz Oguntuase better known by the stage name Denrynz HBK has revealed that having listened to songs and performances of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, 2Face Idibia, and P-Square his love and desire to do music grew stronger.

On doing music, he however noted that his father was a popular native musician in their hometown and as such he tried as much as possible to divert that native style of music into Afro Pop

Denrynz HBK started music officially in 2006 when he dropped his first solo track titled ‘ Unpublished’ and ever since he kept improving himself through his release of good and captivating body of work. Not relenting, he released an Extended Play (EP) in 2010 and became the most famous singer in Ekiti State where he hails from.

Signed into his self-owned record label DTD Spartaz, Denrynz HBK released his first single track “At all At all” in Dec. 31st 2019 with the video coming out few months after. He released a breakthrough (EP) in December 3rd 2020 and since he has been dishing out music back to back.

READ ALSO: Breaking: First bank announces new MD/CEO

When asking if there are plans for collaborations in the nearest future, the Afropop cum R&B superstar disclosed that he has plans of working with African and international artists of repute that includes BurnaBoy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Rihanna, Drake, Chris Brown to mention amongst others.