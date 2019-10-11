According to a publication on the website of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, there are about seventeen inactive zones, located in different states of the country.These zones have different specialty in science and technology, oil and gas manufacturing, trading and warehouse, marine logistics and support services for offshore oil repairs.Other specialties of the zones include rail cargo transport, trading warehouse, fabrication, petrochemicals, gas vessels among others.It is estimated that full functional and operational capacity, each free zone can generate a minimum of $1bn dollars of exports revenue for Nigeria, as many have the capacity to generate as high as $2bn revenue.Also, NEPZA has disclosed that the few free trade zones available across the country then, have attracted investments of $20bn from 1992-2017, which underscores the relevance of these zones in terms of foreign investments and exports for the country.However, the moribund nature of the these free trade zones have made business activities stagnant and hindering Nigeria from cashing in on the huge potentials which it possess even as the country is currently battling huge revenue challenges.The inactive zones as published on the website of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) are Ibom Science and tech. FZ, Ondo Industrial City, Enugu industrial park, Ogogoro Industrial park, Badagry creek integrated park, Ibom Industrial free zone, Oluyole free zone, Koko free trade zone.Others include Kwara free zone, Imo Guangdong FTZ, Specialized railway industrial FTZ, Oils Integrated Logistics Services Free Zone, Banki Border Free Zone, Brass LNG Free Zone, Living Spring Free Zone, Olokola Free Trade Zone, Ibom Science & Tech. FZ.The status of the free zones as indicted on the website of NEPZA shows that most of the free zones are under construction, while development is yet to commence on others, while others are do not have sponsorship committed.Only recently, the acting managing director of NEPZA, Engr. Terhemba Nongo disclosed that the federal government has given approval to set up seven new industrial parks to support the Nigeria Industrial Revolution plan which will be located in each of the country’s six geo-political zones.He said the parks would be located to include Lekki in Lagos; Makurdi in Benue State; Benin, Edo State; Ilorin, Kwara State; Sokoto; Gombe and Abakiliki in Ebonyi states.Also, he said “Each of the zones would provide a minimum of 50,000 direct jobs for the country, thus giving a total of 350,000 direct jobs for the seven of them. In terms of indirect jobs, he said the zones can create about one million jobs for the country.“These new industrial parks in the works would spike infrastructure development and unleash a new wave of job opportunities for our teeming youths. It is worth stressing that with every free zone or industrial park licencing, the door is open for serious infrastructure development,”He added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s interest in the free trade zones led to increased funding for capital projects by the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) with N50 billion allocated each for the 2017 and 2018 budgets for the development of critical infrastructure in the zones from a meagre N2billion before now.Challenges of the trade zonesFindings by Daily Times has shown that critical infrastructure is one of the key factors. Other challenges include road networks and security.Security itself has been one of the biggest challenges currently facing the country. Kidnappings and armed banditry have engulfed the north south western parts of the country, where some of the free zones are located.The problem may hinder potential investors from investing their billions on the zone especially when their security is guaranteed.Power on the other hand has been one of the key reason behind the inability of some of the active zones to function at high efficiency level.Each of the free economic zones require at least $1million dollars for each of the free trade zone to be fully operational, which aggregates a maximum of $17m dollars for the inactive zones to function optimally.Critical infrastructure is also identified as another reason why some of the trade zones cannot functional optimally and also the reason why major investments in the free zone have not begun to materialize.The inactivity of some of the economic zones have led to some experts suggesting that their licences should be suspended or revoked by the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority as it shows signs of non-commitment by the inactive zones. NEPZA’s effortsGiving more insights to the inactive zones, the head, corporate communications at the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Simon Imobo-Tswam says revoking the license of dormant special economic zones is the last the last option NEPZA will take when they have exhaust all possibly means to ensure they are active.He said the Authority is deploying means to ensure that the zones are active considering the investment and job opportunities capacities it possess.“NEPZA has threatened to revoke the license of the inactive zones, but will only do that if w ehave exhaust all possible means. This is because NEPZA wants them to come on stage, asides giving Nigeria foreign exchange, the thing is that it will generate employment. They are not just in one place, they are about 20 inactive and scattered, so the issue of unemployment and migration from rural to urban areas will not be there.“Once you’re employed in a free zone everything is there. It is not just the money they make but the value chain effect. There are different enterprises in a free zone, sometimes about 20 or 30 enterprises. Like Kano free zone is a hub where people doing different business with a free zone having the capacity to employ like at least a thousand work force. These are direct jobs.“20 of the free zones active are functional and operating at optimum capacity out of which 30bn dollars can be generated from exports because at optimal capacity, a free zone can generate up to $1bn as some can be at the region while others can exceed,” he explainedHe said the challenges which the zones are facing will be a thing of the past as efforts are in place to ensure they are back to full activity.“If infrastructure, policy, security is in place, everything will go long well because security is very crucial as some expatriate investors are very careful with security matters.“The president has special interest in the free zones, so if we continue like this it will go a long way. Before the current administration came, NEPZA’s budgetary allocation had not exceeded N20bn but now there is huge improvement.“On the power challenges faced by the zones, NEPZA is making efforts to address them which is why power projects is now tied to the 2020 budget using a Public, Private Partnership arrangement, so if the money is released appreciable, the free zones will be active and working.“With the free zones scheme and the President’s active interest, we’ll redeem the scheme as seen in Dubai, South America, Argentina, China and other countries.“Shenzhen, a city in china was a fishing community, poor and backward with a population of just about 25,000to 30,000 people, so government pumped a lot of money into the community and its a trade zone with huge economic gains. That is why NEPZA is licensing the free zone from south-south, south-east, north central among others,” Imobo-Tswam added.He reiterated that Centenary economic city free zone, Tomaro free zone and Abuja Technology Village free zone are not part of inactive zones as they are currently ffunctiona