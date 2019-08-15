Housing professionals and other experts in the building industry would gather in Lagos for a summit of suppliers of construction products from around the globe with the aim of reducing the huge gap between demand and supply in the nation’s housing value chain.

According to the organizers of the event, ‘Big Five Construct Nigeria,’ about 100 international companies and over 5, 000 Nigerian industry professionals are expected at the event scheduled to take place at the Landmark Centre.

The Nigerian Institute of Architects, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Surveyors Council of Nigeria, African Association of Interior Designers, Occupational Safety and Health Association, the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners and the African Sustainable Energy Association support the summit, which would hold next month.

According to the Portfolio Event Director, DMG Event, Muhammed Kazi, “the first edition of the Big 5 Construct Nigeria is raising the country’s building and construction sector to international prominence.”

He stated that eyeing the growing business opportunities in Africa’s most populous country, leading international brands would be on the lookout for Nigerian partners at the summit.

Kazi said companies from the United Arab Emirates would also take part in the exhibition while construction professionals would be able to source sustainable products at the event.

The Export Area Manager at IVR Spa, Italy, Gianmarco Micheloni, said the firm would be looking for a nationwide wholesaler able to promote and sell its products all over Nigeria.

“We will showcase our complete range of valves and accessories for water, gas, plumbing, industrial and HVAC applications. The recognized quality over time is our most important value, as we manufacture ‘made-in-Italy’ products at reasonable prices,” he said.

Major Nigerian companies would also participate in the programme, which would boost opportunities to expand their market reach and footprints.