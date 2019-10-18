The Ministry of Works and Housing has urged Shelter Afrique to increase the funds it planned to invest as part of efforts in addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Thes News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shelter Afrique, an international Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) has earmarked 181 million dollars credit facility to provide affordable housing for Nigerians over a period of five years.

The Minister for State, Works and Housing, Mr Abubakar Aliyu made the appeal in Abuja on Thursday when Mr Andrew Chimphondah, the Managing Director of Shelter Afrique paid him a visit in his office.

Aliyu commended the institution for its efforts in trying to address the housing deficit in the country.

“The institution is doing a great job but we need you to do more, the loan you want to invest in the country to address housing deficit should be increased, more employment position should be given to Nigerians because at present, you have only one Nigeria as staff, ” he said.

Aliyu said that the country expected to see more changes in terms of opportunities for Nigerians, adding that the government was determined to do its part.

Speaking earlier, Chimphondah said that Nigeria was a strategic market for the Institute, adding that the outfit’s shareholders included 44 African countries and two financial institutions.

According to him, the institution provides loans, grants and credits for the development of the environment as well as the provision of houses for Africans.

“We are looking at the demand and supply side of housing. For the supply side, we will enter into Public-Private-Partnership with government, with the government providing land and subsidised infrastructure.

“We will commit and dedicate all the expertise to ensure that quality houses are delivered, we will also ensure that the houses are energy-efficient, environmentally friendly and comfortable,” he added.

Chimphondah said that the Institute was the only Pan African Housing Development and Finance Institution committed to facilitating and financing affordable housing delivery across Africa.(NAN)