A housewife, Mrs. Olamide Ganiyu on Friday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state to dissolve her marriage to the husband, Sikiru because he is fond of going to night clubs and bringing strange women to their matrimonial home.

In her testimony, Olamide, who resides in Idi-Obi area of Ibadan, alleged that Sikiru, no longer respects their union.

”He is fond of attending night clubs and bringing home strange women. He locks my children and l out of our home and he doesn’t cater for the children,” Olamide alleged.

The defendant who consented to the divorce, refused to speak on any of the accusations made against him by his estranged wife.

“My wife is a disobedient wife. I have caught her with different charms in my home,” he disclosed.

President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade granted the prayers of Ganiyu and dissolved the marriage.

Odunade, who awarded custody of the three children to Ganiyu, ordered Sikiru to pay a monthly allowance of N12, 000 for the children’s upkeep.