Journalists covering the House of Representatives were on Monday charged to report activities of the National Assembly objectively to ensure cordial relations between the federal lawmakers and their constituents.

Speaking when members of the House Press Corps paid him a courtesy call, the House Chief Whip, Rep. Mohammed Tahir Munguno recalled that there have been too many negative perceptions about the National Assembly which according to him is mainly due to lack of awareness of the functions of the legislature among Nigerians.

Rep. Munguno said that the federal lawmakers are always in the public view most of time negatively because they are closer to the people who he said always need their attention.

Speaking further, he blamed people’s lack of understanding of how the legislature works to the long years of military rule, asserting that each time there was a military coup, the National Assembly will always be the first casualty.

While commending members of the House Press Corps for their cooperation and objective reportage of the activities of the National Assembly, Rep. Munguno said gone are the days when people believe that only school drop-outs were elected as members of the House of Representatives, stressing that now they have all kinds of professionals in the House.

Earlier in her speech, the Chairperson of the House Press Corps, Mrs. Grace Ike said the visit was to congratulate Rep. Munguno on his elevation to the position of chief whip and assured him of the cooperation of members in ensuring cordial relations between members of the House and National Assembly in general.