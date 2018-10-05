House of Representatives: Onuigbo secures PDP ticket

It was joy as a House of Representatives member, Sam Onuigbo of Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency secured his second term ticket as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted its primary Thursday across the state.

However, Nnenna Ukeje of Bende federal constituency was not so lucky, for she was booted out.

In Umuahia, Onuigbo polled 117 votes to beat his closest rival, John K Nwadinobi who polled 90 votes.

Speaking with newsmen in his house, Onuigbo assured that the victory will spur him to put in his best, adding “for a competitive contest like this, I am grateful grateful to God and the distinguished delegates who helped me to win”.

He said he was humbled by the resolution of his people that want him to continue.

Onuigbo who highlighted his achievements so far, said he said that his people said he is doing well and that u will continue to serve them better.

The results of other constituencies are being awaited as at the time of filling of this report.

Ukeje was defeated by Chima Anyaso, while Hon Uzor Azubuike won for Bende and Aba North and South federal constituencies.