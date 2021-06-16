House of Reps queries $10bn allegedly missing at NSA’s office

Tom Okpe, Abuja

House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating recovered loots and assets of government, at its hearing on Tuesday, raised eyebrows about $10 billion said to be missing from the coffers of the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The Committee also sought to know the status of another $6.1 billion paid by ONSA into an account of one of its contractors without genuine implication.

But the ONSA’s Director, Finance and Administration (DFA) Brig-Gen Jafaru Muhhamed, who stood in for the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Babagana Mungono (Rtd), said the office did no wrong in its financial dealings.

At the resumed public hearing of the House’s ad- hoc committee, its chairman, Adejaro Adeogun assured that the committee remains committed to unearthing all illegal transactions and assets in custody of different government agencies, regretting that most government agencies do not follow statutory laid down rules and procedure of handling recovered funds and assets as there is no clear records of financial transactions, physical assets in their custody.

“For instance, the committee found out that there is no record of non cash items like speed boats, assorted vehicles, drilling machines and other items recovered by the police while the presidential assets recovery committee lasted.”

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), JO Egbunike who represented the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali, agreed with the lawmakers on poor record keeping of the police, emphasising the need for effective reforms.

He explained that the relevant records are not available because some serving and retired police officers have been hiding the documents.

Egbenike however, urged the committee to invite the people in question to cause appearance and shed more light on the entire transactions, recorded and not recorded.